Higros: Redefining Growth Strategies for Indian Brands

In a bold move to alter the marketing landscape for consumer brands in India, Higros is stepping up as a pioneering force. Operating as growth mercenaries, the company promises to take full responsibility for scaling consumer brands. Over the past two years, Higros has delivered unmatched success in areas such as performance marketing, brand communication, marketplace expansion, and organic growth, often delivering significant results within six months.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, Higros handles everything from uncovering challenges to implementing solutions dictated by metrics. By the end of their stint, they leave behind a competent team capable of sustaining growth. Headed by Parasar Sarma, a former VP Growth at Wakefit and an ex-growth leader at renowned firms like Goibibo, Policybazaar, and Magicbricks, the Higros team has collaborated with some of India's leading consumer startups. Their track record includes brands like Man Matters, The Pant Project, DrinkPrime, and Yoga Bar, showcasing their capability to foster quick and economical brand growth.

Higros adopts a unique approach by partnering with only 2-3 clients simultaneously, allowing for in-depth involvement with each project. Their short-term retainer model provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive marketing leadership, ensuring clients secure their investment. By fine-tuning the entire customer experience—from customer acquisition cost (CAC) to lifetime value (LTV)—Higros develops scalable, efficient engines for independent brand growth.

