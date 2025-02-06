Tripura Targets Rs 600 Crore Investment at Business Conclave

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma announced that the state anticipates investment proposals totaling Rs 600 crore during the upcoming two-day business summit.

The summit, titled 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave,' kicks off Friday to highlight Tripura's potential, particularly in the service sector, attracting over 100 investors and entrepreneurs.

The conclave will spotlight IT, healthcare, education, skill development, and tourism, based on investor interest. Attendees will hold discussions with government officials to explore investment opportunities. Notably, no participants from Bangladesh were invited this time, although collaboration for mutual benefit was stressed.

