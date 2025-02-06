Left Menu

Tripura Targets Rs 600 Crore Investment at Business Conclave

Tripura is set to host a business summit aimed at attracting investment proposals worth Rs 600 crore across IT, healthcare, education, skill development, and tourism. Over 100 investors are expected to attend the two-day event, focusing on sectors of interest to entrepreneurs.

  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma announced that the state anticipates investment proposals totaling Rs 600 crore during the upcoming two-day business summit.

The summit, titled 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave,' kicks off Friday to highlight Tripura's potential, particularly in the service sector, attracting over 100 investors and entrepreneurs.

The conclave will spotlight IT, healthcare, education, skill development, and tourism, based on investor interest. Attendees will hold discussions with government officials to explore investment opportunities. Notably, no participants from Bangladesh were invited this time, although collaboration for mutual benefit was stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

