Jharkhand's Steel Surge: Rs 26,000 Crore Investment Proposals at BGBS 2023
Around 50% of the investment proposals submitted at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata focus on Jharkhand's steel sector. The state government received proposals worth Rs 26,000 crore, with the potential to generate 15,000 jobs. Major players like Supreme Metals and Voltox Rail are among the investors.
At the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, Jharkhand government received investment proposals totalling Rs 26,000 crore, with half directed towards the steel sector, an official confirmed on Thursday.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside MLA Kalpana Soren, participated in the event at the invitation of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. The 'Advantage Jharkhand' program during the summit highlighted potential investments capable of creating approximately 15,000 jobs.
Notably, Supreme Metals Export Private Ltd and Voltox Rail Pvt Ltd expressed interest in substantial steel projects in Jharkhand, estimated to generate 3,500 jobs. Additional investment interests came from BMW Industries, Rashmi Metaliks, and SM Steel and Power, promising further job creation.
