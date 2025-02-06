Jharkhand's Steel Surge: Rs 26,000 Crore Investment Proposals at BGBS 2023

At the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, Jharkhand government received investment proposals totalling Rs 26,000 crore, with half directed towards the steel sector, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside MLA Kalpana Soren, participated in the event at the invitation of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. The 'Advantage Jharkhand' program during the summit highlighted potential investments capable of creating approximately 15,000 jobs.

Notably, Supreme Metals Export Private Ltd and Voltox Rail Pvt Ltd expressed interest in substantial steel projects in Jharkhand, estimated to generate 3,500 jobs. Additional investment interests came from BMW Industries, Rashmi Metaliks, and SM Steel and Power, promising further job creation.

