Left Menu

Jharkhand's Steel Surge: Rs 26,000 Crore Investment Proposals at BGBS 2023

Around 50% of the investment proposals submitted at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata focus on Jharkhand's steel sector. The state government received proposals worth Rs 26,000 crore, with the potential to generate 15,000 jobs. Major players like Supreme Metals and Voltox Rail are among the investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:38 IST
Jharkhand's Steel Surge: Rs 26,000 Crore Investment Proposals at BGBS 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, Jharkhand government received investment proposals totalling Rs 26,000 crore, with half directed towards the steel sector, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside MLA Kalpana Soren, participated in the event at the invitation of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. The 'Advantage Jharkhand' program during the summit highlighted potential investments capable of creating approximately 15,000 jobs.

Notably, Supreme Metals Export Private Ltd and Voltox Rail Pvt Ltd expressed interest in substantial steel projects in Jharkhand, estimated to generate 3,500 jobs. Additional investment interests came from BMW Industries, Rashmi Metaliks, and SM Steel and Power, promising further job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025