India Evaluates US Tariff Effects on Trade Dynamics
India is set to review the potential impact of US tariffs on countries like China, aiming to understand implications for its exports. While the tariffs could boost Indian exports due to price advantages, there's a risk of Chinese goods being dumped in India amidst their excess production capacity.
- India
India is assessing how the U.S. tariffs on China might influence its own trade, according to sources on Thursday. The review includes evaluating both potential boosts to Indian exports and risks from increased Chinese dumping.
With the U.S. instituting higher duties on Chinese products, India could see a rise in exports due to favorable pricing. However, concerns persist over China's capability to offload surplus goods into the Indian market.
India had previously benefitted from tariff changes under Trump’s earlier tenure. As Trump's recent tariff actions draw mixed reactions globally, Indian exporters remain optimistic, emphasizing the opportunities emerging from trade shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
