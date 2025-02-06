Left Menu

Surya Roshni's Q3 Performance: Marginal Profit Decline Amid Revenue Slip

Surya Roshni Ltd reported a slight decline in its net profit to Rs 89.9 crore for Q3, down from Rs 90.1 crore the previous year. Revenue dropped by 3.6% to Rs 1,867.96 crore, impacted by a 18% decrease in HRC prices. The lighting segment, however, saw 12% growth.

Surya Roshni Ltd, a leading producer of steel GI pipes and lighting products, has announced its financial results for the December quarter, revealing a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.9 crore from Rs 90.1 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell by 3.6% to Rs 1,867.96 crore, attributed mainly to an 18% annual decrease in average prices of hot-rolled coils, as stated in the company's earnings report. The steel pipe segment experienced a 7.7% drop in revenue, despite witnessing strong sequential recovery in volumes and improved institutional sales.

Conversely, the lighting and consumer durables segment performed strongly, growing by 12% to Rs 451.5 crore, benefiting from a robust performance in professional lighting and home appliances. Consequently, total expenses decreased by 3.7%, with total income reaching Rs 1,873.88 crore. Surya Roshni shares fell by 1.45% on the BSE, settling at Rs 254.60 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

