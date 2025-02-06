Left Menu

General Technologies Seals $1 Billion Telecom Deal in DRC

General Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. has finalized a $1 billion MOU with Congo's telecom ministry, marking its first major African venture. The agreement will see the establishment of data centers, satellite infrastructure, and expanded 3G/4G networks, significantly enhancing the Democratic Republic of Congo's telecommunications infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:01 IST
General Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.; an Indian company based out of Mumbai Finalizes $1 Billion MOU with Minister of Telecommunications. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark development, General Technologies India Private Limited has signed a $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Democratic Republic of Congo Ministry of Telecommunications. The agreement was formalized between GT's Managing Director Aneesahmed Kagzi, Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir, and DRC's Minister of Telecommunications, Augustine Kibassa-Maliba.

The exclusive partnership grants GT a significant advisory role within the ministry and involves government assurance for the necessary resources by December 2028. This ambitious project envisions the construction of three cutting-edge data centers, enhanced satellite infrastructure for remote connectivity, and the expansion of 3G and 4G networks, alongside extensive fiber optic cable deployment.

This endeavor marks General Technologies as the first Indian company to undertake a project of this scale in the DRC. Headquartered in India, with offices in the UAE and USA, GT is set to establish its inaugural African office, led by Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir, to spearhead operations across the Middle East and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

