General Technologies Seals $1 Billion Telecom Deal in DRC

In a landmark development, General Technologies India Private Limited has signed a $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Democratic Republic of Congo Ministry of Telecommunications. The agreement was formalized between GT's Managing Director Aneesahmed Kagzi, Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir, and DRC's Minister of Telecommunications, Augustine Kibassa-Maliba.

The exclusive partnership grants GT a significant advisory role within the ministry and involves government assurance for the necessary resources by December 2028. This ambitious project envisions the construction of three cutting-edge data centers, enhanced satellite infrastructure for remote connectivity, and the expansion of 3G and 4G networks, alongside extensive fiber optic cable deployment.

This endeavor marks General Technologies as the first Indian company to undertake a project of this scale in the DRC. Headquartered in India, with offices in the UAE and USA, GT is set to establish its inaugural African office, led by Executive Director Mirza Muhammad Amir, to spearhead operations across the Middle East and Africa.

