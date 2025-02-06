Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet Crash in Madhya Pradesh
A Mirage-2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a routine training sortie. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely and there were no casualties reported. The incident has prompted an investigation into the cause of the crash.
A Mirage-2000 fighter jet from the Indian Air Force crashed in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, according to an official report.
The aircraft was engaged in a routine training mission when the incident occurred, raising concerns among military and local officials.
Though the crash was significant, both the pilot and any potential ground threat were averted as the pilot successfully ejected, marking a fortunate outcome amidst the mishap.
