Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet Crash in Madhya Pradesh

A Mirage-2000 fighter jet from the Indian Air Force crashed in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, according to an official report.

The aircraft was engaged in a routine training mission when the incident occurred, raising concerns among military and local officials.

Though the crash was significant, both the pilot and any potential ground threat were averted as the pilot successfully ejected, marking a fortunate outcome amidst the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)