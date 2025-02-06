Left Menu

NMDC Soars with 29% Profit Hike in Q3

State-owned NMDC reported a 29% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,896.66 crore in Q3 of FY25. Driven by higher income, the company's total income increased by 21%, with production and sales also climbing. NMDC remains on a strong growth trajectory despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:34 IST
NMDC Soars with 29% Profit Hike in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned mining giant NMDC has announced a robust 29% surge in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 1,896.66 crore for the October-December quarter of FY25, primarily fueled by enhanced income. The notable increase comes on the heels of a profit of Rs 1,492.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

For the third quarter, NMDC's total income witnessed a 21% jump to Rs 6,942.92 crore, compared to Rs 5,746.47 crore a year prior, as detailed in an exchange filing. The company's production rose by 9% to 13.29 million tonnes (MT), while sales saw a 5% uptick, reaching 11.94 MT compared to the previous year's Q3FY24 figures.

Amitava Mukherjee, NMDC's CMD, stated the corporation has entered Q4 of FY25 with robust momentum, overcoming the financial year's challenges to maintain a positive growth trajectory. The company's profit for the April-December period increased by 22% to Rs 5,055.64 crore. Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, remains India's top iron ore mining firm, supplying around 20% of the national demand for steel-making raw materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025