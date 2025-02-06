Jewellery Industry Calls for GST Cut to Boost Growth

The jewellery industry has appealed to the government for a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bullion and ornaments, aiming for a decrease to 1.25% to accelerate sales and bring relief to the sector.

Industry leaders argue that the current rate of 3% burdens businesses, stifles growth, and encourages unregulated trade, urging the GST Council and relevant authorities to consider a rational tax rate adjustment.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized that a 1.25% rate aligns with the revenue-neutral principle, promoting domestic manufacturing, job creation, and positioning India as a global jewellery hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)