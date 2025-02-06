Innovative Roadmap for Himachal's Sustainable Future Unveiled
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, aiming for sustainable development by balancing economic growth with environmental preservation. The plan was crafted by Shimla's MSHIPA and includes a three-phase initiative involving expert collaboration towards a 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document for Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled the Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, a bold initiative crafted by the Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA). This roadmap sets a strategic path towards sustainable development, ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister, the initiative positions MSHIPA as a prominent policy think tank. It aims to nurture cooperation between government, industry, and civil society, ultimately shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for Himachal Pradesh.
The three-phase process commences with an online engagement platform where experts will provide insights to develop the Himachal 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document. This will be followed by a colloquium on March 22-24, culminating in June 2025 with a comprehensive strategic roadmap for policy-making. More than 400 experts will be involved across seven key sectors such as administration, academia, industries, and tourism.
