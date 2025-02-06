Innovative Roadmap for Himachal's Sustainable Future Unveiled

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled the Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, a bold initiative crafted by the Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA). This roadmap sets a strategic path towards sustainable development, ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister, the initiative positions MSHIPA as a prominent policy think tank. It aims to nurture cooperation between government, industry, and civil society, ultimately shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for Himachal Pradesh.

The three-phase process commences with an online engagement platform where experts will provide insights to develop the Himachal 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document. This will be followed by a colloquium on March 22-24, culminating in June 2025 with a comprehensive strategic roadmap for policy-making. More than 400 experts will be involved across seven key sectors such as administration, academia, industries, and tourism.

