Mizoram: A New Horizon for Investors
Mizoram minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has invited investors to explore business opportunities in the state. Speaking at an investment summit in Chennai, Hmar emphasized Mizoram's potential for economic growth. Highlighting products like ginger and bamboo, he also called for investments in sports infrastructure and hospitality.
Mizoram's potential as a burgeoning investment destination was spotlighted by Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar at the Northeast Investors' Summit in Chennai. He invited stakeholders to contribute to the state's economic landscape.
Hmar touted Mizoram's unique offerings, including GI-tagged ginger varieties and Mizo chilli, urging investors to explore possibilities in agriculture and bamboo industries. The promotion of these sectors is integral to the state's growth aspirations.
With an eye on the 2036 Olympics, Hmar also underscored the region's sports potential. He urged investments in sports infrastructure, vital for fostering athletic talent. The minister also pointed to the excellence of Mizo youths in hospitality, encouraging investment in this area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
