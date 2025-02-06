Rising Unemployment Claims Reflect Easing U.S. Labor Market

The Labor Department reports that unemployment claims in the U.S. have seen a modest rise, suggesting a gradual easing of the labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits climbed by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 as of February 1.

While hiring prospects appear lackluster, economists continue to monitor the impact of fiscal policies under President Trump's administration. Labor market resilience, however, contributes to the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain stable interest rates, amid concerns about inflation.

Although U.S. stocks have opened slightly higher, the availability of job opportunities remains limited. Analysts foresee hiring slowdowns due to ongoing restrictive monetary policies and elevated tariffs, as businesses decide to restrain recruitment plans.

