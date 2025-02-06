Ramco Cements' Profit Surges Despite Revenue Dip

The Ramco Cements Ltd announced a substantial increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 181.58 crore. This significant boost was achieved largely due to the sale of land.

Compared to the last fiscal year, the company's net profit more than doubled, despite a 6.03% decrease in revenue from operations, which amounted to Rs 1,983.45 crore.

Notably, the sales volume witnessed a 9% increase, reaching 4.37 million tonnes. Nevertheless, The Ramco Cements faced a 28% decline in EBITDA, amounting to Rs 291 crore during the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)