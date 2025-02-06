Left Menu

Ramco Cements' Profit Surges Despite Revenue Dip

The Ramco Cements Ltd reported a significant rise in net profit for the December quarter, aided by gains from land sales. Despite a 6% drop in revenue, the company's sales volume increased by 9%. However, EBITDA fell by 28% compared to the previous year.

The Ramco Cements Ltd announced a substantial increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 181.58 crore. This significant boost was achieved largely due to the sale of land.

Compared to the last fiscal year, the company's net profit more than doubled, despite a 6.03% decrease in revenue from operations, which amounted to Rs 1,983.45 crore.

Notably, the sales volume witnessed a 9% increase, reaching 4.37 million tonnes. Nevertheless, The Ramco Cements faced a 28% decline in EBITDA, amounting to Rs 291 crore during the quarter.

