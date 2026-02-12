Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Reports 60% EBITDA Growth and 53% PAT Growth in 9M FY26

PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (BSE - 542579), one of India's leading B2B jewellerymanufacturers, reported its Unaudited financial result for Q3 FY26 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights: 9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 246.61 Cr, YoY growth of 5.64%- EBITDA of ₹ 24.50 Cr, YoY growth of 59.85%- EBITDA Margin of 9.93%, YoY growth of 337 Bps- PAT of ₹ 17.21 Cr, YoY growth of 53.20%- PAT Margin of 6.98%, YoY growth of 217 Bps- EPS of ₹ 0.52, YoY growth of 52.94%Q3 FY26 Total Income of ₹ 91.24 Cr- EBITDA of ₹ 8.01 Cr, YoY growth of 22.01%- EBITDA Margin of 8.78%, YoY growth of 233 Bps- PAT of ₹ 5.57 Cr, YoY growth of 7.76%- PAT Margin of 6.11%, YoY growth of 103 Bps- EPS of ₹ 0.17, YoY growth of 6.25%Gold Sales and Production Volume Performance

- Gold Sales Volume stood at 90.18 Kgs in Q3 FY26- Manufacturing Volume stood at 144.36 Kgs, up 10.21% YoY in Q3 FY26- Gold Sales Volume stood at 307.28 Kgs in 9M FY26- Manufacturing Volume stood at 391.30 Kgs, up 10.22% YoY in 9M FY26Speaking on the financial performance, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Soni, Joint Managing Director of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited said, "We are delighted to report another good quarter of performance in Q3 FY26, with PAT growing by 7.76% year-on-year and EBITDA grew with 22.01% year-on-year. Our EBITDA margin expanded by 233 basis points to 8.78%, and PAT margin improved by 103 basis points to 6.11%. This remarkable improvement reflects our disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and the inherent strength of our B2B jewellery business model. We are equally pleased with the strong momentum in volumes this quarter. Total Income increased by over 5.64% YoY in 9M FY26 driven by sustained demand for our differentiated product portfolio and increasing acceptance of our design-led offerings among leading retail chains & Big Box clientele. This continued the growth in Sales which demonstrates the strong market appetite for our jewellery collections and validates our strategy of building scale while ensuring product excellence.

Despite recent volatility in the commodity markets and rising gold prices, the underlying demand for organised, design-led jewellery remains resilient, supported by steady retail offtake. Going forward, we will focus on expanding our presence in high-potential domestic markets, supported by a strengthened, regionally aligned sales force to deepen engagement with organised jewellery retailers. These initiatives are aimed at driving sustainable revenue growth while maintaining margin discipline".

