Left Menu

Currency Showdown: Yen Surges While Sterling Sinks

The yen hit a two-month high against the dollar following a call for increased interest rates in Japan. In contrast, the pound fell after the Bank of England cut rates amid forecasts of inflation and weak growth. The dollar index also showed mixed performance amid geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:50 IST
Currency Showdown: Yen Surges While Sterling Sinks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen reached an eight-week peak against the dollar on Thursday, boosted by a Bank of Japan official's suggestion for continued rate hikes. Meanwhile, the pound dropped as the Bank of England reduced rates, citing expected inflation and slower growth, leading sterling to fall by 0.8% to $1.24065.

The dollar index rose against a basket of currencies, standing at 107.92, as global market participants contemplated the possibility of avoiding a trade war. With tariff tensions absent, all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. payrolls report, which could impact future U.S. monetary policy decisions.

On the geopolitical front, Trump's decision to suspend tariffs on Mexico and Canada and impose new levies on Chinese goods has influenced currency trends. The yen's strength was propelled by hawkish BOJ rhetoric, while expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts continue. These developments underscore the complex dynamics in global currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025