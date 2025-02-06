Left Menu

Telangana's Trillion-Dollar Dream: A Visionary Leap at WEF

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende commended Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on his ambitious plan to make Telangana a trillion-dollar economy. During the Davos meeting, Reddy announced initiatives for a net-zero carbon city and several investment opportunities, securing numerous agreements for the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the World Economic Forum annual meeting, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid out an ambitious vision for his state's economic transformation to achieving a trillion-dollar status within a decade. The expansive roadmap impressed attendees in Davos, drawing commendation from WEF President Borge Brende.

According to a post from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, Mr. Borge Brende and Managing Director Mr. Mirek Dusek expressed gratitude for Reddy's proactive involvement in discussions, particularly regarding the 'Rising Telangana 2050' initiative. The dialogue highlighted strategic development goals, including investment opportunities to realize a net-zero carbon city near Hyderabad by 2047.

The WEF team has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with Telangana's government to actualize this vision. Revanth Reddy's delegation also successfully signed 20 memorandums of understanding valued at nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore, focusing primarily on data centers and renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

