Uttar Pradesh Secures Major Investments During Singapore Visit

During a visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured investment pledges worth Rs 6,650 crore, focusing on logistics, infrastructure, and data centers. The projects are expected to generate over 20,000 jobs. This visit aims to strengthen economic ties under India-Singapore's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During an official visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath successfully secured investment commitments worth Rs 6,650 crore from Singaporean companies. The investments will focus on sectors including logistics, infrastructure development, and data centers. This initiative is part of efforts to boost Uttar Pradesh's economic growth

Adityanath's agreements included three memoranda of understanding with the Universal Success Group for key projects such as an international township, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data center. These projects aim to create over 20,000 jobs and enhance the state's industrial and urban infrastructure.

The visit underscores the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, highlighting investment opportunities and economic collaboration. Adityanath also met with various Singaporean officials and discussed avenues for sovereign investments, policy framework, and skill development initiatives, preparing for future global engagement.

