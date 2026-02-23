Uttar Pradesh Secures Major Investments During Singapore Visit

During an official visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath successfully secured investment commitments worth Rs 6,650 crore from Singaporean companies. The investments will focus on sectors including logistics, infrastructure development, and data centers. This initiative is part of efforts to boost Uttar Pradesh's economic growth

Adityanath's agreements included three memoranda of understanding with the Universal Success Group for key projects such as an international township, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data center. These projects aim to create over 20,000 jobs and enhance the state's industrial and urban infrastructure.

The visit underscores the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, highlighting investment opportunities and economic collaboration. Adityanath also met with various Singaporean officials and discussed avenues for sovereign investments, policy framework, and skill development initiatives, preparing for future global engagement.