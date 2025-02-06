Punjab's Potash Boom: Unveiling Vast Reserves

In a groundbreaking announcement, Punjab's Mining and Water Resources minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, revealed on Thursday that substantial potash reserves have been discovered in the southwest region of the state. The newfound deposits span three significant blocks, marking Punjab as the pioneer in potash reserves within India.

The key areas identified include the Kabarwala block in Muktsar Sahib, alongside Sherewala, Ramsara, Shergarh, and Dalmir Khera blocks in Fazilka. Goyal emphasized that Punjab's potash will reduce India's reliance on imports, especially since the country annually brings in a whopping 50 lakh tonnes of the mineral for fertilizers and industrial use.

Despite no land acquisition needed, the extraction will use cutting-edge drilling technology to preserve land rights. Comprehensive environmental and social assessments are underway to ensure responsible operations. While the central government holds auctioning rights for these reserves, Punjab is expected to reap significant royalties from the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)