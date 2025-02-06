Left Menu

Cessna Aircraft's Hard Landing Incident at Begumpet Airport

A Cessna trainee aircraft experienced a hard landing at Begumpet Airport due to a malfunctioning nose wheel. No injuries occurred, but the runway was temporarily closed for about 30 minutes before resuming flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:57 IST
Cessna Aircraft's Hard Landing Incident at Begumpet Airport
  • Country:
  • India

A Cessna trainee aircraft encountered a hard landing on Thursday at Begumpet Airport due to issues with its nose wheel, according to police reports.

Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the minor incident. Following the occurrence, the runway was closed briefly to address the situation.

The training flight experienced a slight bend in its front-wheel during landing, necessitating a 30-minute closure of the runway. However, flight operations were quickly resumed after clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

