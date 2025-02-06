Cessna Aircraft's Hard Landing Incident at Begumpet Airport

A Cessna trainee aircraft encountered a hard landing on Thursday at Begumpet Airport due to issues with its nose wheel, according to police reports.

Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the minor incident. Following the occurrence, the runway was closed briefly to address the situation.

The training flight experienced a slight bend in its front-wheel during landing, necessitating a 30-minute closure of the runway. However, flight operations were quickly resumed after clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)