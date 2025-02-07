Left Menu

RBI's New Governor Malhotra Faces First Monetary Policy Test

The Reserve Bank of India, under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is poised to announce a rate decision. Experts predict a 25 basis point cut to bolster growth while managing inflationary concerns. Eased vegetable prices have aided inflation control, suggesting room for rate adjustment. Liquidity measures are also anticipated.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is bracing for a pivotal announcement under the leadership of Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The financial community eagerly anticipates whether the central bank will execute a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. This move would aim to stimulate economic expansion while addressing inflation risks.

A recent Bank of Baroda analysis highlights a decline in the prices of key vegetables, easing inflationary pressures and stabilizing the Consumer Price Index. This context offers the RBI latitude for a thoughtful rate cut. The report emphasizes that room for a 25 bps reduction exists given the macroeconomic landscape.

The current repo rate remains at 6.50 percent, unchanged after eleven preceding meetings. Last December's policy meeting resulted in a 50 bps Cash Reserve Ratio cut, improving liquidity. Analysts underline the importance of liquidity measures alongside any rate cuts to ensure cash flow remains robust.

Indian real GDP growth forecasts show the RBI at 7.2 percent for the financial year 2024-25, with an Economic Survey estimate at 6.4 percent. Careful rate reductions, contingent on inflation and economic conditions, are expected. The financial sector keenly awaits insights from Governor Malhotra on liquidity strategies and further policy directions.

