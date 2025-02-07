RBI's New Governor Malhotra Faces First Monetary Policy Test

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is bracing for a pivotal announcement under the leadership of Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The financial community eagerly anticipates whether the central bank will execute a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. This move would aim to stimulate economic expansion while addressing inflation risks.

A recent Bank of Baroda analysis highlights a decline in the prices of key vegetables, easing inflationary pressures and stabilizing the Consumer Price Index. This context offers the RBI latitude for a thoughtful rate cut. The report emphasizes that room for a 25 bps reduction exists given the macroeconomic landscape.

The current repo rate remains at 6.50 percent, unchanged after eleven preceding meetings. Last December's policy meeting resulted in a 50 bps Cash Reserve Ratio cut, improving liquidity. Analysts underline the importance of liquidity measures alongside any rate cuts to ensure cash flow remains robust.

Indian real GDP growth forecasts show the RBI at 7.2 percent for the financial year 2024-25, with an Economic Survey estimate at 6.4 percent. Careful rate reductions, contingent on inflation and economic conditions, are expected. The financial sector keenly awaits insights from Governor Malhotra on liquidity strategies and further policy directions.

