Left Menu

RBI Introduces .bank.in Domain to Curb Online Financial Fraud

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed the new '.bank.in' domain to protect against financial fraud, while introducing stringent authentication protocols for digital transactions. The RBI aims to enhance security across the banking sector with these measures, alongside expanded market access and derivative products, benefiting long-term investors and broader financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:59 IST
RBI Introduces .bank.in Domain to Curb Online Financial Fraud
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI (Photo: RBI/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has unveiled the exclusive '.bank.in' internet domain to curb financial fraud, coinciding with the launch of the Monetary Policy. This domain is slated for exclusive use by Indian banks beginning in April 2025, aiming to help consumers differentiate between genuine and fraudulent banking websites.

Malhotra underscored the urgency of addressing digital fraud, calling for collective action from all stakeholders. He noted, 'The surge in digital fraud is a matter of concern. It warrants action by all stakeholders.' Stricter authentication procedures for digital transactions, including online international payments to offshore merchants, are part of this comprehensive security enhancement.

In addition to mitigating fraud, the RBI's initiatives include the introduction of a forward contract for government securities, which is expected to benefit long-term investors such as insurance funds. These measures will enhance the efficiency of pricing derivatives linked to government securities and allow non-bank entities increased access to secondary market trading platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025