RBI Introduces .bank.in Domain to Curb Online Financial Fraud

In a landmark announcement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has unveiled the exclusive '.bank.in' internet domain to curb financial fraud, coinciding with the launch of the Monetary Policy. This domain is slated for exclusive use by Indian banks beginning in April 2025, aiming to help consumers differentiate between genuine and fraudulent banking websites.

Malhotra underscored the urgency of addressing digital fraud, calling for collective action from all stakeholders. He noted, 'The surge in digital fraud is a matter of concern. It warrants action by all stakeholders.' Stricter authentication procedures for digital transactions, including online international payments to offshore merchants, are part of this comprehensive security enhancement.

In addition to mitigating fraud, the RBI's initiatives include the introduction of a forward contract for government securities, which is expected to benefit long-term investors such as insurance funds. These measures will enhance the efficiency of pricing derivatives linked to government securities and allow non-bank entities increased access to secondary market trading platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)