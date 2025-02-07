RBI Projects Economic Revival in 2025-26 with Growth Rate of 6.7%

The Reserve Bank of India has adjusted its economic forecast for the upcoming financial year, projecting a growth rate of 6.7%, an uptick from the previous estimate of 6.4% for this fiscal ending in March. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the role of encouraging Rabi prospects and a resurgence in industrial activity to bolster growth.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced substantial tax relief for the middle class, which is expected to drive household consumption - one of the key demand-side growth drivers. This comes as India's GDP growth experienced a dip to 5.4% in the July-September quarter, marking a seven-quarter low.

The path towards achieving a robust 6.7% growth for 2025-26 relies heavily on strategic economic policies. The government's focus on capital expenditure and strong balance sheets from financial institutions are expected to spearhead recovery, with GDP projections evenly balanced amid global economic challenges.

