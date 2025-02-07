Yen Surges Amidst Interest Rate Speculations in Japan

The yen surged to a nine-week high on Friday, fueled by market speculation about potential interest rate hikes in Japan. In contrast, the U.S. dollar and other major global currencies saw minimal changes, as investors awaited crucial U.S. payroll data amidst a week peppered with geopolitical tensions.

The resilience of the U.S. labor market is notable, with unemployment maintaining a steady 4.1% rate into December. Analysts project about 170,000 jobs added in January, though some caution against reading too much into these figures due to possible data distortions caused by annual revisions and recent adverse weather events.

Currency strategists noted a shift away from long dollar positions, thereby strengthening the yen. This sentiment was bolstered by a hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan's board member, Naoki Tamura, who advocates for interest rate hikes to 1% by 2025's latter half.

(With inputs from agencies.)