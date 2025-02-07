Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives, Injures Sixteen in Indore

A tragic accident in Indore's Manpur area on Friday morning has left six people dead and 16 injured, according to police reports. Involved in the collision were a two-wheeler, a private minibus, and a trailer truck.

Two men riding a motorcycle and two female passengers on the minibus were among those killed instantly when their vehicles hit a trailer truck negotiating a slope. Additional victims succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

The victims were returning to Belgaum, Karnataka, after visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Of the 16 injured, two remain in critical condition as authorities continue their investigation into this harrowing incident.

