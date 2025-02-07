Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives, Injures Sixteen in Indore

A devastating collision involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus, and a trailer truck in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of six people, including two women, and injuries to 16 others. The accident occurred when the vehicles collided on a slope in Manpur area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:03 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives, Injures Sixteen in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Indore's Manpur area on Friday morning has left six people dead and 16 injured, according to police reports. Involved in the collision were a two-wheeler, a private minibus, and a trailer truck.

Two men riding a motorcycle and two female passengers on the minibus were among those killed instantly when their vehicles hit a trailer truck negotiating a slope. Additional victims succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

The victims were returning to Belgaum, Karnataka, after visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Of the 16 injured, two remain in critical condition as authorities continue their investigation into this harrowing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025