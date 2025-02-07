Left Menu

India's Steel Struggle: Navigating Import Surge and Domestic Challenges

India has seen a significant rise in steel imports by over 20% during the April-January period of the current fiscal year, reaching 8.29 million tonnes. Despite efforts to address competitiveness issues, exports have dropped by nearly 29%, prompting industry calls for government intervention.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:00 IST
India has maintained its status as a net importer of steel, with inbound shipments climbing over 20% to 8.29 million tonnes during the April-January period of this fiscal year, according to official data released on Friday.

The country's steel imports stood at 6.89 million tonnes in the corresponding 10-month period of the previous financial year 2023-24. The data indicates a year-on-year growth of 20.3% in finished steel imports, signaling a persistent challenge for the domestic industry.

In contrast, steel exports from India have declined by 28.9% to 3.994 million tonnes during the same period, a drop from 5.619 million tonnes in the previous year. Industry leaders have urged the government to address the influx of imports, with Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran cautioning against the long-term implications, and JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal recommending an increase in customs duty on stainless steel products.

