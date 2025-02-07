Left Menu

Balrampur Chini's Profit Plummets Amidst Revenue Decline

Balrampur Chini reported a 22.83% decline in net profit to Rs 70.47 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company's revenue also fell by 3.10% to Rs 1,192.14 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share was paid and approved in November 2024.

Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:40 IST
Balrampur Chini has announced a significant decrease in its net profit, reporting a 22.83% drop to Rs 70.47 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The figure represents a decline from the Rs 91.32 crore profit recorded during the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the company's revenue from operations fell by 3.10%, totaling Rs 1,192.14 crore compared to Rs 1,230.38 crore in the previous year. An interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share was distributed, as approved by the board in November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

