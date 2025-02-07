Left Menu

Indian Whiskey 'Indri' Captivates European Taste Buds

Indian single malt whiskey, 'Indri', from Haryana, has become a sought-after luxury in European markets, according to a Swiss minister. Noted for its exceptional taste, it surprises Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with its popularity in Europe, where it is reportedly sold at a premium.

Updated: 07-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising revelation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was informed by a Swiss minister about the high demand for Indian whiskey 'Indri' in European markets.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal recounted an encounter in Zurich where the Swiss minister highlighted the global fame of 'Indri', stating its scarcity on European shelves. Goyal confessed his surprise and noted the whiskey's premium price in the EU.

'Indri', a single malt whiskey from a small village in Haryana, has been acclaimed by the Swiss minister as superior in taste compared to other international brands, making it a standout luxury in the European market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

