In a surprising revelation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was informed by a Swiss minister about the high demand for Indian whiskey 'Indri' in European markets.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal recounted an encounter in Zurich where the Swiss minister highlighted the global fame of 'Indri', stating its scarcity on European shelves. Goyal confessed his surprise and noted the whiskey's premium price in the EU.

'Indri', a single malt whiskey from a small village in Haryana, has been acclaimed by the Swiss minister as superior in taste compared to other international brands, making it a standout luxury in the European market.

(With inputs from agencies.)