Lux Nitro: Redefining Men's Innerwear with Style and Confidence

Lux Industries Limited has launched Lux Nitro, a new premium men's innerwear brand after 22 years, featuring Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador. The brand emphasizes superior quality, style, and self-confidence, aiming to connect with youth across India through an extensive media campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:58 IST
Lux Industries Limited, a leader in the hosiery industry, has unveiled Lux Nitro, a new premium men's innerwear brand, marking its first brand launch in over two decades. The launch aims to rejuvenate the market with superior quality, cutting-edge technology, and contemporary style.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, known for his charisma and youthful appeal, serves as the brand ambassador for Lux Nitro. His association is poised to resonate with young consumers who value confidence and self-expression, aligning with the brand's ethos.

Lux Nitro will be available nationwide, supported by a comprehensive media strategy including TV, digital, and print advertisements. The campaign includes a dynamic commercial featuring Aaryan, underscoring the brand's message of strength and confidence in men's innerwear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

