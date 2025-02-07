Driving Change: The Road to Zero Emission Trucks

Smart Freight Centre India organized a pivotal workshop aimed at promoting the adoption of Zero Emission Trucks across the medium and heavy-duty truck sector in India. The event was a part of a broader initiative under NITI Aayog’s e-FAST campaign.

Supported by the EV Accelerator Cell of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, the workshop convened key industry stakeholders to explore the challenges and opportunities of accelerating ZET adoption. Discussions centered on strategic actions needed to overcome operational hurdles.

Collaborating with GIZ as a knowledge partner, the workshop delved into international ecosystem developments, government initiatives, city-level adoption opportunities, and standard operating procedures for deployment, striving to bolster the sustainable logistics ecosystem in Kerala.

