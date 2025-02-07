CHOSEN Celebrates 5th Anniversary with HIFIVE Conclave Unveiling New Identity

In a celebratory event held at Chennai's Museum Theatre, CHOSEN marked its fifth anniversary at the HIFIVE Conclave, highlighting its focus on themes of longevity, sustainability, and wellness. The gathering drew experts and members of the CHOSEN community to explore these pivotal elements of its brand ethos.

A global icon of creativity, A.R. Rahman, unveiled CHOSEN's refreshed brand identity during the conclave, emphasizing the brand's commitment to innovation, longevity, and sustainability tailored for Indian sensibilities. Rahman underscored the need for creative solutions that resonate with Indian cultural and aesthetic standards, pressing the significance of catering to local needs rather than conforming to Western paradigms.

Notable attendees included a mix of industry leaders, medical experts, and influencers, all dressed in the brand's signature colors of grey, red, and silver, symbolizing sophistication and innovation. The event also highlighted CHOSEN's commitment to evidence-based skincare and longevity through its core communities like CHOSun and Skin Drinks, advocating solutions for sun protection and holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)