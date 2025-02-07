Left Menu

CHOSEN Celebrates 5th Anniversary with HIFIVE Conclave Unveiling New Identity

CHOSEN marked its fifth anniversary at Chennai's Museum Theatre through the HIFIVE Conclave. The event spotlighted themes of longevity, sustainability, and wellness. A.R. Rahman revealed CHOSEN’s refreshed brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to innovation tailored to Indian needs with a focus on science-backed skincare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:16 IST
A captivating moment of A.R. Rahman unveiling CHOSEN's new brand identity at the HIFIVE Conclave, surrounded by an enthusiastic audience at the Museum Theatre, Chennai.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory event held at Chennai's Museum Theatre, CHOSEN marked its fifth anniversary at the HIFIVE Conclave, highlighting its focus on themes of longevity, sustainability, and wellness. The gathering drew experts and members of the CHOSEN community to explore these pivotal elements of its brand ethos.

A global icon of creativity, A.R. Rahman, unveiled CHOSEN's refreshed brand identity during the conclave, emphasizing the brand's commitment to innovation, longevity, and sustainability tailored for Indian sensibilities. Rahman underscored the need for creative solutions that resonate with Indian cultural and aesthetic standards, pressing the significance of catering to local needs rather than conforming to Western paradigms.

Notable attendees included a mix of industry leaders, medical experts, and influencers, all dressed in the brand's signature colors of grey, red, and silver, symbolizing sophistication and innovation. The event also highlighted CHOSEN's commitment to evidence-based skincare and longevity through its core communities like CHOSun and Skin Drinks, advocating solutions for sun protection and holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

