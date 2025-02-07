Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid U.S. Jobs Data and ECB Neutral Rate Updates

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Friday as investors anticipated crucial U.S. jobs figures and insights on the euro area's 'neutral rate' from the European Central Bank (ECB). The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, eagerly awaited by markets, is forecast to have increased by 170,000 jobs in the previous month, following a December rise of 256,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Analysts from Commerzbank noted that a strong U.S. payroll report could continue to raise questions about whether the Federal Reserve will decide to cut rates at its meeting in March. They suggested this might limit the performance potential in German Bunds. Presently, money markets do not predict a Fed rate cut before July. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was slightly down at 2.365%, having reached a one-month low earlier this week.

Investors are also focused on the ECB's projections for the euro zone's neutral interest rate, a key metric that neither stimulates nor hinders economic growth. ECB President Christine Lagarde remarked that this rate could range from 1.75% to 2.25%, impacting expectations on future ECB rate policy. Economic expert Philip Lane emphasized the need for the ECB to ease policy cautiously, balancing growth without inciting excessive inflation.

