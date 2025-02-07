Left Menu

Temporary Leadership at MSRTC Amid Financial Struggles

Maharashtra's Transport Minister has confirmed the temporary appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as the chairman of the MSRTC until a public representative is chosen. With a 14,000-strong bus fleet, the state-run transport corporation faces challenges like financial losses and employee strikes. The situation is being closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that the appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as the chairman of the state-run bus service, MSRTC, is a temporary solution. Previously held by a political figure, this role will soon return to a public representative position.

Sethi, an additional chief secretary, is the first IAS officer to chair the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. His temporary appointment follows the resignation of former chairman Bharat Gogawale, a Shiv Sena legislator, who stepped down to assume a ministerial role.

The MSRTC is grappling with financial challenges, reporting mounting losses, an aging fleet, and declining ridership. In an effort to curb financial instability, a 14.95% fare hike was introduced last month. Sarnaik emphasized the decision-making authority remains with him, urging no politicization of the issue.

