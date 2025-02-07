Temporary Leadership at MSRTC Amid Financial Struggles

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that the appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as the chairman of the state-run bus service, MSRTC, is a temporary solution. Previously held by a political figure, this role will soon return to a public representative position.

Sethi, an additional chief secretary, is the first IAS officer to chair the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. His temporary appointment follows the resignation of former chairman Bharat Gogawale, a Shiv Sena legislator, who stepped down to assume a ministerial role.

The MSRTC is grappling with financial challenges, reporting mounting losses, an aging fleet, and declining ridership. In an effort to curb financial instability, a 14.95% fare hike was introduced last month. Sarnaik emphasized the decision-making authority remains with him, urging no politicization of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)