Alaskan Midnight Mystery: Search for Missing Plane in Norton Sound
A plane carrying 10 people vanished over Alaska's Norton Sound, south of the Arctic Circle. The search continues amidst harsh weather. The Bering Air Caravan was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when contact was lost less than an hour into the flight. Rescuers are working tirelessly.
On Friday, rescuers scoured the Alaskan landscape for clues on the whereabouts of a missing plane carrying 10 individuals. The aircraft disappeared while traversing Norton Sound, just below the Arctic Circle, sparking an urgent search.
The Bering Air Caravan, with nine passengers and a pilot, took off from Unalakleet en route to Nome. Less than one hour into its journey, communication with the plane was lost, triggering efforts from authorities to determine its last known coordinates.
Amid challenging weather conditions, the search continues, with a coordinated effort involving the US Coast Guard, the National Guard, and ground crews. The incident underscores the vital role aircraft play in Alaskan travel, particularly during the harsh winter months.
