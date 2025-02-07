Tragic Skyfall: Small Plane Crash in Sao Paulo

A small aircraft tragically crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo's Barra Funda neighborhood on Friday morning, leading to the deaths of at least two passengers, according to a statement by the local firefighter corps.

The crash occurred on the city's west side near downtown, with flying debris from the plane hitting a bus and injuring a woman inside. Simultaneously, another piece struck a motorcyclist, both of whom required medical attention.

Subsequently, authorities reported that four additional individuals suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized. Local media images depicted the plane's fuselage and a bus engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to quash the fire. The aircraft was headed to Porto Alegre in the Rio Grande do Sul state.

(With inputs from agencies.)