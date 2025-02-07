Left Menu

Tragic Skyfall: Small Plane Crash in Sao Paulo

A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo, resulting in two fatalities. The crash sent debris hitting a bus and a motorcyclist. Four others were injured and transported to hospitals for treatment. The plane was en route to Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul.

Updated: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small aircraft tragically crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo's Barra Funda neighborhood on Friday morning, leading to the deaths of at least two passengers, according to a statement by the local firefighter corps.

The crash occurred on the city's west side near downtown, with flying debris from the plane hitting a bus and injuring a woman inside. Simultaneously, another piece struck a motorcyclist, both of whom required medical attention.

Subsequently, authorities reported that four additional individuals suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized. Local media images depicted the plane's fuselage and a bus engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to quash the fire. The aircraft was headed to Porto Alegre in the Rio Grande do Sul state.

