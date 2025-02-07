Global Currencies on Edge: U.S. Dollar and Market Reactions

The U.S. dollar saw a modest rise on Friday as investors awaited crucial U.S. payroll figures, amid speculation of further interest rate hikes in Japan. The yen reached a nine-week high, reflecting market bets on Japanese economic policy shifts.

Britain's pound also ticked upward after a drop following the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates and reduce its economic growth forecast. A volatile week dominated by U.S. trade tariffs news concludes with analysts focusing on employment data, despite cautions about the impacts of annual data revisions and environmental factors like California wildfires.

While the dollar index increased by 0.1% against major currencies, the broader market remains cautious. With a 43% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut projected for July, markets remain vigilant about geopolitical influences and economic indicators, while still digesting fiscal policy impacts globally.

