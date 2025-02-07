RBI Repo Rate Cut: A New Dawn for Affordable Housing

In a significant move aimed at revitalizing the affordable housing sector, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee has announced a reduction in the repo rate. This decision, celebrated by Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, follows the government's budget offering major tax relief and aims to alleviate financial pressure on the real estate market.

Hiranandani, expressing optimism, noted that the affordable housing sector has suffered setbacks due to elevated interest rates over the past year and a half. The repo rate reduction, he believes, signals a 'new beginning', potentially revitalizing a sector that has been battered by high borrowing costs.

The move to cut the rate by 25 basis points has been described as both timely and necessary. Hiranandani emphasized the importance of this proactive step, particularly as inflation remains controlled, advocating for a GDP growth target of 7-8 per cent. Meanwhile, Sanjay Malhotra, in his first committee meeting as RBI Governor, noted the unanimous decision reflects the central bank's strategic intent to prioritize economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)