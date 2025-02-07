Left Menu

RBI Repo Rate Cut: A New Dawn for Affordable Housing

Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group, hails RBI's repo rate cut as a catalyst for affordable housing growth. This move, following a significant tax relief in the budget, is set to ease interest rates' impact on real estate, spurring the economy towards higher GDP growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:17 IST
RBI Repo Rate Cut: A New Dawn for Affordable Housing
Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at revitalizing the affordable housing sector, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee has announced a reduction in the repo rate. This decision, celebrated by Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, follows the government's budget offering major tax relief and aims to alleviate financial pressure on the real estate market.

Hiranandani, expressing optimism, noted that the affordable housing sector has suffered setbacks due to elevated interest rates over the past year and a half. The repo rate reduction, he believes, signals a 'new beginning', potentially revitalizing a sector that has been battered by high borrowing costs.

The move to cut the rate by 25 basis points has been described as both timely and necessary. Hiranandani emphasized the importance of this proactive step, particularly as inflation remains controlled, advocating for a GDP growth target of 7-8 per cent. Meanwhile, Sanjay Malhotra, in his first committee meeting as RBI Governor, noted the unanimous decision reflects the central bank's strategic intent to prioritize economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025