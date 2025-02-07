Budget Sparks Debate: Inflation Ignored, Farmers Neglected

The recent budget announcement has sparked criticism, particularly from Congress, with claims that it fails to tackle vital issues like inflation and unemployment. Lawmakers insist the government should focus on boosting economic activity and increasing the public's disposable income.

During a Lok Sabha discussion, Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi pointed out that only 2% of the population benefits from the new income tax measure. Bordoloi emphasized the lack of significant efforts to control inflation and called for expanded food security measures and a reduction in GST on essential items.

CPI (ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad labeled the budget as 'pro-rich,' alleging it overlooks the needs of the poor and youth. Meanwhile, TMC's Satabadi Roy accused the budget of being politically motivated, focused on regions like Bihar while neglecting states such as West Bengal. In contrast, some lawmakers believe the budget offers advantages for all societal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)