RBI Rate Cut Spurs Positive Turn in Auto Sector

The Reserve Bank of India's 25 basis points reduction in the key benchmark rate is likely to boost sentiment across the markets and drive demand, particularly in the sensitive two-wheeler and entry-level car segments, according to industry experts. Players in the automotive sector welcomed the move.

This move follows closely on the heels of the recent individual income tax relief, signaling a positive turn for the auto industry. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' President, Shailesh Chandra, remarked on the potential for increased accessibility through reduced financing costs, which could lead to heightened consumer interest.

Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations' President, C S Vigneshwar, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that affordable auto loans foster a surge in demand in price-sensitive sectors. Hyundai's COO Tarun Garg also noted potential rural market growth, aided by infrastructure improvements and supportive government measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)