Left Menu

RBI Rate Cut Spurs Positive Turn in Auto Sector

The Reserve Bank of India's reduction of the key benchmark rate by 25 basis points is set to stimulate demand in the auto industry, particularly within the price-sensitive two-wheeler and entry-level car markets. This cut, alongside recent income tax relief, is expected to enhance consumer affordability and boost sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:33 IST
RBI Rate Cut Spurs Positive Turn in Auto Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's 25 basis points reduction in the key benchmark rate is likely to boost sentiment across the markets and drive demand, particularly in the sensitive two-wheeler and entry-level car segments, according to industry experts. Players in the automotive sector welcomed the move.

This move follows closely on the heels of the recent individual income tax relief, signaling a positive turn for the auto industry. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' President, Shailesh Chandra, remarked on the potential for increased accessibility through reduced financing costs, which could lead to heightened consumer interest.

Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations' President, C S Vigneshwar, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that affordable auto loans foster a surge in demand in price-sensitive sectors. Hyundai's COO Tarun Garg also noted potential rural market growth, aided by infrastructure improvements and supportive government measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025