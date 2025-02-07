Ikea India's Path to Profitability: Overcoming Challenges and Expanding Horizons
Ikea India, led by CEO Susanne Pulverer, plans to achieve operational profitability in a few years through a structured approach focused on cost efficiency, expansion, and omnichannel growth. Despite reporting increased losses in FY24, the company remains committed to its investment plans and expansion projects in India.
Ikea India is paving its way towards operational profitability within the next few years, as stated by its CEO, Susanne Pulverer, during a media interaction. Pulverer emphasized the company's strategic focus on cost efficiency, expansion, and affordability as key elements driving this goal.
The Swedish furnishing giant reported a wider loss of Rs 1,299.4 crore in FY24. Despite this, their revenue from operations increased by 4.5% to Rs 1,809.8 crore. According to the company, this rise in losses stems mainly from investments geared towards expanding their presence and enhancing omnichannel growth.
Ikea's commitment to the Indian market remains firm, with significant ongoing projects in Gurugram and Noida. The Gurugram development is advancing rapidly, anticipated to be operational by 2026, while the Noida project, which includes a multifaceted complex, is still in early stages. Meanwhile, Ikea India continues to grow its online buyer base, complemented by its physical stores across major Indian cities.
