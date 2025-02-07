Left Menu

Century Plyboards Faces Profit Drop Amid Rising Costs, Expands Internationally

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd reported a 6.1% decline in net profit due to increased input and finance costs. Despite this, revenue surged by 21.7%, supported by robust plywood and MDF sales. The company expanded internationally by incorporating Century Panels BV in the Netherlands and acquiring Century Infotech Ltd.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd announced a notable 6.1% dip in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 58.8 crore for the December 2024 quarter, attributed to escalated input and finance costs.

Despite the profit decline, the company's revenue from operations saw a significant 21.7% increase, totaling Rs 1,140.47 crore, driven by strong performance in the plywood and MDF segments.

In a strategic move, Century Plyboards established Century Panels BV in the Netherlands to enhance its laminate and MDF distribution and completed the acquisition of Century Infotech Ltd.

