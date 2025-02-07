Century Plyboards Faces Profit Drop Amid Rising Costs, Expands Internationally

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd announced a notable 6.1% dip in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 58.8 crore for the December 2024 quarter, attributed to escalated input and finance costs.

Despite the profit decline, the company's revenue from operations saw a significant 21.7% increase, totaling Rs 1,140.47 crore, driven by strong performance in the plywood and MDF segments.

In a strategic move, Century Plyboards established Century Panels BV in the Netherlands to enhance its laminate and MDF distribution and completed the acquisition of Century Infotech Ltd.

