Left Menu

Sun TV Networks Faces 20% Profit Decline Amid Mixed Financial Signals

Sun TV Networks Ltd reported a 20% drop in profit for the December 2024 quarter. Revenue fell over 10%, while total expenses increased. An interim dividend was declared, amid gains from cricket franchises and operation across multiple languages. Shares settled 1.42% lower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:25 IST
Sun TV Networks Faces 20% Profit Decline Amid Mixed Financial Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun TV Networks Ltd, one of India's largest broadcasters, reported a significant decline in profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The company's consolidated profit after tax fell by 20% to Rs 363.26 crore, compared to Rs 454.09 crore in the same period last year, as per a BSE filing.

The broadcaster also recorded a revenue dip of 10.35%, posting Rs 827.56 crore for the December quarter, in contrast to Rs 923.15 crore a year earlier. However, total expenses saw a notable increase, up by 10.86% to Rs 500.01 crore.

Amid these results, Sun TV declared an interim dividend of 50%, equating to Rs 2.50 per share. The network, which also owns SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape cricket franchises, detailed earnings from these ventures as well. The company's shares closed 1.42% lower on the BSE at Rs 629.65 apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025