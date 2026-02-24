Left Menu

Scoreboard, Day 1 of Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:47 IST
Scoreboard, Day 1 of Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka

Scoreboard at the end of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka here on Tuesday. Jammu & Kashmir 1st Innings: Qamran Iqbal c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 6 Yawer Hassan c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 88 Shubham Pundir not out 117 Paras Dogra retired hurt 9 Abdul Samad not out 52 Extras: (B-2, LB-8, W-2) 12 Total: (For 2 wickets in 87 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-157, 2-179 Bowling: Vidyadhar Patil 16, Vijaykumar Vyshak 18, Prasidh Krishna 16-5-36-2, Shreyas Gopal 17-1-79-0, Shikhar Shetty 20-0-68-0.

