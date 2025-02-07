Sheinbaum Praises Central Bank's Rate Cut

In a significant economic development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday lauded the central bank's move to slash its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Despite her approval, Sheinbaum reiterated her respect for the bank's autonomy.

The President's remarks came during her daily press conference following a query about Jose Gabriel Cuadra, the newest addition to the bank's governing board and her first successful nominee.

Sheinbaum noted that Cuadra voted in favor of reducing the interest rate, a decision she believes is beneficial for the country. This move reflects the administration's strategic approach to stimulating economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)