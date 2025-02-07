Left Menu

Sheinbaum Praises Central Bank's Rate Cut

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the central bank's decision to lower the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. She highlighted her respect for the bank's independence. Her remarks came during a press conference, where she also mentioned Jose Gabriel Cuadra, her first appointee to the bank's board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:24 IST
Sheinbaum Praises Central Bank's Rate Cut
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a significant economic development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday lauded the central bank's move to slash its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Despite her approval, Sheinbaum reiterated her respect for the bank's autonomy.

The President's remarks came during her daily press conference following a query about Jose Gabriel Cuadra, the newest addition to the bank's governing board and her first successful nominee.

Sheinbaum noted that Cuadra voted in favor of reducing the interest rate, a decision she believes is beneficial for the country. This move reflects the administration's strategic approach to stimulating economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025