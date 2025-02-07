Left Menu

Jammu's Religious Tourism: A Boost to the Region's Economy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of supporting manufacturing, trade, and tourism to shape the Union Territory's budget. Discussions focused on enhancing Jammu's potential as a key religious tourism destination and addressing regional economic challenges, with significant emphasis on budget inclusivity and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed the importance of supporting manufacturing, trade, and tourism in the Union Territory's upcoming budget. During stakeholder meetings, he highlighted the potential of Jammu as a prime spot for religious tourism.

Abdullah's consultations, both online and offline, were aimed at aligning budget policies with public needs and regional aspirations. Discussions covered industrial growth, trade policies, and sports infrastructure enhancements, emphasizing Jammu's role as a budding tourist hub.

With plans afoot to expand Jammu Airport and railway connectivity, Abdullah assured stakeholders their concerns would shape the budget, fostering regional growth while addressing economic and infrastructural challenges.

