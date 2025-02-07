Jammu's Religious Tourism: A Boost to the Region's Economy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed the importance of supporting manufacturing, trade, and tourism in the Union Territory's upcoming budget. During stakeholder meetings, he highlighted the potential of Jammu as a prime spot for religious tourism.

Abdullah's consultations, both online and offline, were aimed at aligning budget policies with public needs and regional aspirations. Discussions covered industrial growth, trade policies, and sports infrastructure enhancements, emphasizing Jammu's role as a budding tourist hub.

With plans afoot to expand Jammu Airport and railway connectivity, Abdullah assured stakeholders their concerns would shape the budget, fostering regional growth while addressing economic and infrastructural challenges.

