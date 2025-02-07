Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop as U.S. Tariff Concerns Loom
Euro zone government bond yields recorded their second consecutive weekly decline due to fears of deflationary shocks from potential U.S. tariffs. Despite a brief rise triggered by U.S. data on job growth and earnings, fears of tariffs remain, affecting ECB's rate cut expectations and market dynamics.
The euro zone is facing another week of falling government bond yields as concerns over potential U.S. tariffs continue to shake up economic forecasts. The news comes after German borrowing costs saw volatility on Friday, initially rising after U.S. job figures were released.
However, yields quickly fell back after Reuters reported President Trump's plans for reciprocal tariffs. In light of this, markets have increased their bets on future ECB rate cuts, which could impact economic growth and stability across the region.
Furthermore, analysts remain wary of Trump's next moves, emphasizing that the euro zone exporters are likely facing more significant demand shocks than inflationary repercussions from potential EU retaliatory tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged as it awaits the impact of Trump's policies, reports AP.
Federal Reserve's Cautious Stance Amid Inflation Concerns
Federal Reserve Officials Monitor Trump's Policies Impact on Inflation
Inflation Surge Sparks Federal Reserve's Cautious Approach
Federal Reserve Holds Steady: No Change in Interest Rates Amid Strong Economy