Tragedy in the Skies: Commuter Plane Crash in Alaska Claims 10 Lives

A small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska while en route to Nome, resulting in the deaths of all ten people on board, authorities have confirmed. The U.S. Coast Guard located the wreckage on sea ice while searching in a helicopter, later lowering two rescue swimmers to the site.

The Bering Air plane, a single-engine turboprop, departed Unalakleet Thursday afternoon with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety. Tragically, contact was lost around an hour into its flight. The National Weather Service reported visibility issues with light snow and fog.

This incident follows two other significant U.S. aviation accidents. Alaska's challenging winter conditions make air travel essential for remote communities, complicating rescue operations due to hazardous weather, including sudden snow squalls and high winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)