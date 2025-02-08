Left Menu

Godrej Properties Strong Financial Surge: A Booming Real Estate Leader

Godrej Properties Ltd reported a significant reduction in net debt by 49% to Rs 3,848 crore in the December quarter, driven by strong cash flow and equity fund raising. Pirojsha Godrej announced the Rs 6,000 crore raised via QIP route will go towards expanding land acquisition and business growth.

Godrej Properties Ltd has significantly reduced its net debt by 49% to Rs 3,848 crore in the December quarter, a feat achieved through robust internal cash flow and equity fundraising efforts.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, revealed that the company raised Rs 6,000 crore in the third quarter through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, earmarked for land acquisition to propel business expansion.

The company's financial health is further buoyed by a 27% rise in customer collections from pre-sales, enhancing its internal cash flow, as the leading real estate developer in India continues to thrive amid growing housing demand.

