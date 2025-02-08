DLF's DCCDL Sees 10% Growth in Rental Income Amidst Rising Demand

DLF's joint venture firm, DCCDL, has reported a notable 10% increase in rental income for the third quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 1,194 crore. This rise is attributed to heightened occupancy levels and an escalation in rent values.

The partnership, between DLF Ltd and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC—with a 67% and 33% stake respectively—oversees a substantial rent-yielding portfolio. The portfolio includes 40.4 million square feet of developed space, majorly consisting of 36.4 million square feet of office properties.

In India's burgeoning real estate market, the demand for office spaces, spurred by domestic and multinational companies, has seen an upward trend. This demand is reflected in DCCDL's impressive financials, with its third-quarter rental income propelled to Rs 1,194 crore, coinciding with a 9% revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)