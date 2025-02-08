Left Menu

WCIL Secures Billion-Rupee Contract with Vedanta

Kolkata-based logistics firm Western Carriers (India) Ltd has secured a significant Rs 1,089 crore contract with Vedanta Limited. The four-year agreement involves the transportation of various products from Odisha to key hubs and ports, demonstrating WCIL's prowess in multi-modal logistics solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:51 IST
Kolkata-based Western Carriers (India) Ltd (WCIL), a leading multi-modal logistics company, has successfully secured a Rs 1,089 crore contract from mining giant Vedanta Limited. The deal signifies one of the largest contracts in the logistics sector and highlights WCIL's strategic capabilities.

This four-year contract, effective until 2028, involves the transportation of aluminium products, pig iron, and export-import cargo from Vedanta's Jharsuguda facilities in Odisha to domestic hubs and international ports. This marks a significant achievement for WCIL, underlining its expertise in integrating various transportation solutions.

CEO Kanishka Sethia emphasized the importance of optimizing costs and efficiency using WCIL's expansive rail network and digital tools. WCIL boasts over 50 branches, 16 warehouses, and 55 rail handling points across 23 states, reporting substantial revenues and profits in FY25.

