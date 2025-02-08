India's Real Estate Boom: A Trillion-Dollar Transformation by 2047

India's real estate sector is on the brink of a massive transformation, with projections indicating a rise to USD 5.8 trillion by 2047. This expansion will see the sector's contribution to the country's GDP climb from the current 7.3 percent to 15.5 percent, a CIRIL report reveals.

The market size is set to soar to USD 1 trillion by 2030, a significant leap from USD 200 billion in 2021. Segments such as retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate are experiencing substantial growth, underlining their role as vital components of the nation's burgeoning economy.

Investment momentum in real estate is expected to remain strong through 2025, bolstered by solid domestic economic fundamentals and a strategic emphasis on technology and ESG integration. The Indian government aims to extend its infrastructure development initiatives beyond metropolitan areas as part of its Vision 2047.

Remarkably, the sector demonstrated robust performance in 2024, with growth across residential, office, logistics, hospitality, and retail segments anticipated at a CAGR of 9.2 percent between 2024 and 2028. Urbanization trends, rental market expansion, and steady price appreciation are pivotal drivers of this upward trend.

Vijay Sarathi, Chairman of CIRIL, highlighted the emergence of novel investment possibilities in tourism and hospitality, retail, warehousing, co-working, and co-living projects for 2025. He stated, 'India's economic growth is projected at 6.6 percent in 2025, spurred by private consumption and investment, according to a United Nations report.'

Despite challenges, investment in real estate remains robust. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) reached a record-high market share of 16.46 percent in September 2024, with net inflows of Rs1.03 lakh crore. Even in the face of foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows in October 2024, DII investments maintained high levels, a trend predicted to persist in 2025.

